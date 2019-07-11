Nach Baliye 9: #NachFever Is On! Anita Hassanandani, Urvashi Dholakia & Vishal Singh Go Club-hopping

Anita, Urvashi & Vishal Go Club-hopping

Today (July 11), Anita, Urvashi and Vishal have been club-hopping at HardRock Cafe, Andheri. The actors had shared the message of promotion on their social media accounts.

The Trio Pose For Cameras

Star Plus shared a few pictures from the promotion, where the three actors who are participating in the dance reality show, were seen posing for shutterbugs.

Makers Have Kept Details Under Wraps

A source close to the production was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "This season the audience will get to see a battle between the ex-couples and some current ones. The makers have kept all the contestants and shoot details under complete wraps - only revealing minimalist details about the contestant."

The Source Adds…

"Likewise, they are looking at doing a unique launch to give a sneak peek to the live audience. In the coming week, 3 of the Jodi's from the show will be doing club hopping in Mumbai suburbs roaming around the city in a Limousine."

The Makers Have Spent About Rs 4 Lakh For The Launch Itself

"The makers have spent as good as Rs 4 Lakh only for this launch, sourcing these high-end cars from outside Mumbai. This is the first time Salman is producing Nach Baliye and he has given clear mandates to the team that everything has to be larger than life. The partygoers in the city should be ready to get surprised by these Jodi's in the clubs this week."