Nach Baliye 9: Pooja Banerjee Injured; Shantanu In Tears After A Heated Argument With Raveena

Shantanu Maheshwari Feels The Judges Are Biased

According to a TOI report, Shantanu Maheshwari, who is participating with his girlfriend Nityaami Shirke, is upset with the team and judges regarding the scores. He feels that they are biased towards other jodis and, he and Nityami are not getting their due credit as performers.

Raveena Upset With Shantanu

Raveena Tandon, who got to know about the same, was upset with Shantanu as she expected him to confront her instead of talking to the creative team.

Shantanu Breaks Down

Apparently, Raveena and Shantanu got into a heated argument, which left everyone in a state of shock. Also, it is being said that Shantanu broke down back stage before his performance.

Pooja Banerjee Injured

On the other hand, the new wild card entrant, Pooja injured herself during the rehearsals. She told TOI that she got bruises and it was difficult for her to shoot the other show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

It Was Difficult For Her To Shoot For Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

She told the leading daily, "It was injurious. I got bruised and how! You know my look in Kasautii. The camera person had a difficult time trying to find a proper angle to shoot my scenes. He was like, ‘Maa'm kaise chhupau kaha se chhupau?' Even make-up couldn't cover the bruise marks."

‘I Was Limping’

Pooja further added, "My ankle and toe got twisted and told them not to give me scenes which requires me to walk. I was limping. I would just say my lines."

Urvashi & Madhurima Share Cold Vibes

Also, as per a Spotboye report, Urvashi Dholakia and Madhurima Tuli, who re-entered Nach Baliye, shared cold vibe on the set. It is being said that the duo ignored each other on the sets. This may be because of the statement that Madhurima gave post Urvashi's eviction (Madhurima had said that Urvashi overreacting).