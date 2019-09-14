English
    Nach Baliye 9: Pooja Banerjee Injured; Shantanu In Tears After A Heated Argument With Raveena

    Nach Baliye 9: After Urvashi Dholakia,Shantanu Maheshwari argues with Raveena Tandon |FilmiBeat

    A lot of drama is happening on Star Plus' popular dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9! As the viewers are aware, Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh, Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva, Avinash Sachdeva-Palak Purswani and Pooja Banerjee-Sandeep Sejwal will enter Nach Baliye as wild card jodis. We recently reported that Urvashi and the judges - Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan - got into a heated argument because of Urvashi's explosive comments.

    Now, there are reports that Shantanu Maheshwari has gotten into a heated argument with Raveena Tandon, as he too feels that the team is biased towards a few jodis. Read on!

    Shantanu Maheshwari Feels The Judges Are Biased

    Shantanu Maheshwari Feels The Judges Are Biased

    According to a TOI report, Shantanu Maheshwari, who is participating with his girlfriend Nityaami Shirke, is upset with the team and judges regarding the scores. He feels that they are biased towards other jodis and, he and Nityaami are not getting their due credit as performers.

    Raveena Upset With Shantanu

    Raveena Upset With Shantanu

    Raveena Tandon, who got to know about the same, was upset with Shantanu as she expected him to confront her instead of talking to the creative team.

    Shantanu Breaks Down

    Shantanu Breaks Down

    Apparently, Raveena and Shantanu got into a heated argument, which left everyone in a state of shock. Also, it is being said that Shantanu broke down backstage before his performance.

    Pooja Banerjee Injured

    Pooja Banerjee Injured

    On the other hand, the new wild card entrant, Pooja injured herself during the rehearsals. She told TOI that she got bruises and it was difficult for her to shoot the other show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

    It Was Difficult For Her To Shoot For Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

    It Was Difficult For Her To Shoot For Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

    She told the leading daily, "It was injurious. I got bruised and how! You know my look in Kasautii. The camera person had a difficult time trying to find a proper angle to shoot my scenes. He was like, ‘Maa'm kaise chhupau kaha se chhupau?' Even make-up couldn't cover the bruise marks."

    'I Was Limping'

    ‘I Was Limping’

    Pooja further added, "My ankle and toe got twisted and told them not to give me scenes which requires me to walk. I was limping. I would just say my lines."

    Urvashi & Madhurima Share Cold Vibes

    Urvashi & Madhurima Share Cold Vibes

    Also, as per a Spotboye report, Urvashi Dholakia and Madhurima Tuli, who re-entered Nach Baliye, shared cold vibes on the set. It is being said that the duo ignored each other on the sets. This may be because of the statement that Madhurima gave post Urvashi's eviction (Madhurima had said that Urvashi is overreacting).

