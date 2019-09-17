Nach Baliye 9: Pooja Banerjee QUITS The Show; Makers Perform Puja To Avoid Injuries

Sandeep Reveals How Pooja Injured Herself

Sandeep told TOI, "In the act, Pooja had to stand on my shoulders and fall back, with our choreographer catching her. However, she slipped, lost her balance and fell in the front from above 10 feet from the ground. She landed on her hands."

Pooja Suffers Severe Injury

"The impact was such that she hurt both her hands - the joint of her right wrist is fractured, while the left elbow bone is chipped. Pooja also sprained a ligament in her left leg. She is in a cast and the doctors are waiting for the swelling to subside before they perform the surgery, which is scheduled to take place today."

Pooja & Sandeep Opt Out Of Nach Baliye 9

Sandeep informed that Pooja will be hospitalised for at least a week. He further added that since the show is about couples, they won't be able to continue and are opting out.

Nach Baliye 9 Makers Perform Puja On The Sets

It has to be recalled that the makers of the show had conducted a Quran reading session on the sets of the show after back-to-back injuries. Despite this, the contestants are getting injured. As per Spotboye report, the makers have now performed puja on the sets of the show to avoid any mishap.