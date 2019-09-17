English
    Nach Baliye 9: Pooja Banerjee QUITS The Show; Makers Perform Puja To Avoid Injuries

    By
    |

    Nach Baliye 9 has been in the news since a long time. Recently, the show hit the headlines for the wild card entries. Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh, Urvashi Rautela-Anuj Sachdeva, Pooja Banerjee-Sandeep Sejwal and Avinash Sachdev-Palak Purswani entered the show as wild card jodis. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fans were happy with Pooja's entry, but their happiness is short-lived as the actress has quit the show!

    It has been just a week, and Pooja is forced to opt out of the show due to her injury. The actress has hurt her both her hands and has also sprained a ligament in her left leg.

    Sandeep Reveals How Pooja Injured Herself

    Sandeep Reveals How Pooja Injured Herself

    Sandeep told TOI, "In the act, Pooja had to stand on my shoulders and fall back, with our choreographer catching her. However, she slipped, lost her balance and fell in the front from above 10 feet from the ground. She landed on her hands."

    Pooja Suffers Severe Injury

    Pooja Suffers Severe Injury

    "The impact was such that she hurt both her hands - the joint of her right wrist is fractured, while the left elbow bone is chipped. Pooja also sprained a ligament in her left leg. She is in a cast and the doctors are waiting for the swelling to subside before they perform the surgery, which is scheduled to take place today."

    Pooja & Sandeep Opt Out Of Nach Baliye 9

    Pooja & Sandeep Opt Out Of Nach Baliye 9

    Sandeep informed that Pooja will be hospitalised for at least a week. He further added that since the show is about couples, they won't be able to continue and are opting out.

    Nach Baliye 9 Makers Perform Puja On The Sets

    Nach Baliye 9 Makers Perform Puja On The Sets

    It has to be recalled that the makers of the show had conducted a Quran reading session on the sets of the show after back-to-back injuries. Despite this, the contestants are getting injured. As per Spotboye report, the makers have now performed puja on the sets of the show to avoid any mishap.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 18:43 [IST]
