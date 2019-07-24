Nach Baliye 9: Prince Narula-Yuvika & 4 Other Jodis Get Hi5; Are They Saved From Elimination?

Raveena Tandon & Ahmed Khan's Way Of Praising Jodis

In the previous episode, Raveena Tandon revealed that she will 'whistle' to special moments and special people! Even Ahmed Khan will be seen praising their acts in his way, by calling them 'cheer-phad' performance.

How Jodis Will Be Scored?

The contestants will be asked to stand in a 'chakravyuh' after which the jodis will get their scores which will be in percentage. Raveena and Ahmed's scores are tallied and the average is the judges' score. The jodis who get full marks from the judges i.e., 100/100, they will get Hi5 and those jodis will be saved from elimination.

Prince Narula & Yuvika Choudhary Get Hi5

According to the latest report, Prince Narula-Yuvika Choudhary, who will be seen giving a 'damakedaar' performance, are praised for their amazing act. Raveena will be seen praising Yuvika. The couple will also be getting a high score i.e., they will bag Hi5 from the judges.

These 5 Jodis Are Saved From First Elimination!

Apart from Prince-Yuvika, four other contestants will also bag Hi5 from the judges and will be seen sitting at the 'Hi5 palace'. The four jodis are - Faisal Khan-Muskaan Khataria, Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tulli, Vindu Dara Singh-Dina Umarova and Babita Phogat-Vivek Suhag. Hence, these five jodis are safe from the first elimination!