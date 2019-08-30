English
    Nach Baliye 9 Promo: Dibang Questioning Madhurima & Vishal Make Us Wonder If It's Bigg Boss!

    Nach Baliye 9 has been grabbing headlines for its content. Recently, ex-couple Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva, who got eliminated from the show, were in the news, for saying that their elimination was unfair. Also, another ex-couple Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh, have been hitting headlines for their fights. The makers have been cashing in on their fights!

    Recently, the makers released a promo in which famous anchor Dibang is seen questioning ViRima.

    Nach Baliye 9 New Promo

    Nach Baliye 9 New Promo

    Star Plus captioned the promo, "Look who's making Jodi No. 6 #ViRima finally confront each other on the nach manch! Who do you think will tell the truth? #NachKaSach." - (sic)

    Dibang's SHOCKING Questions

    Dibang’s SHOCKING Questions

    In the promo, Dibang can be seen questioning Vishal, if Nach Baliye 9 is a publicity stunt for him! Dibang even asks Madhurima, if she is using Vishal to be in the game! Both Vishal and Madhurima seem surprised by Dibang's shocking allegations.

    Nach Going The Bigg Boss Way

    Nach Going The Bigg Boss Way

    Watching the promo, we couldn't stop but think of Bigg Boss! It has to be recalled that in Bigg Boss, Dibang had questioned the contestants. Many viewers felt Nach Baliye is going the Bigg Boss way.

    Is This Salman Khan's Idea?

    Is This Salman Khan’s Idea?

    They even want to see Madhurima and Vishal in the Bigg Boss house as the new season is all set to hit the television screens. Since Salman is producing Nach Baliye, we wonder if this was his idea (Let us remind you Salman is also the Bigg Boss host).

    Fan Comments

    Fan Comments

    Take a look at a few comments:

    Harramsalman: Ye nach baliye kam bigg boss zyada lag raha ha 😂😂😂 - (sic)

    Gayathryvs: Is this big boss or dance show??? Seriously.. This is too much...- (sic)

    Nach Baliye Or Bigg Boss?

    Nach Baliye Or Bigg Boss?

    Sohini.roy1745: Ok to aap big boss banana chahte ho ab. - (sic)

    Shamsherkhehra: Yeh nach kum aur biggboss jada lah raha hain🤣 - (sic)

    Nach Has Lost The Plot!

    Nach Has Lost The Plot!

    Tika_mk: This is so ridiculous! Really not sure what are you trying to prove! - (sic)

    Sukhdeep3362: And what the u r going to do this its also a publicity stunt to increase the trp of the show 😏😏😏😏😏😏😏😏😏 - (sic)

    Iamrolls: Utter nonsense...nach baliye has lost the plot completely... - (sic)

    TRP Ke Liye Kuch Bi Karega!

    TRP Ke Liye Kuch Bi Karega!

    Yamuna1111: Are you serious???? You are bringing in their personal lives on a reality dance show just to increase your TRP???? And these two happily accept to talk about their personal life publicly???? Are you fooling the audience????? - (sic)

    Naziajamali02:@starplus wale khd show k trp K lye yeh sab kr rhe hn.... - (sic)

    Look who's making Jodi No. 6 #ViRima finally confront each other on the nach manch! Who do you think will tell the truth? #NachKaSach #NachBaliye9, This Sat-Sun at 8pm on StarPlus and Hotstar :- https://bit.ly/NachBaliye9 @vishalsingh713 @madhurimatuli @officialraveenatandon

    Seems like Vishal has got plenty of questions to answer! But will the answer be true or false? Find out on the #NachKaSach on #NachBaliye9, This Sat-Sun at 8pm only on StarPlus and Hotstar :- https://bit.ly/NachBaliye9 @vishalsingh713 @madhurimatuli @officialraveenatandon @khan_ahmedasas

