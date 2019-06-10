Nach Baliye 9 Promo Revealed; Fans Super Excited; Is Salman Khan Getting Ready For The Show?

The popular dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9 is creating a huge buzz these days. The makers of the show have apparently approached many popular celebrity couples. Although none of them have confirmed their participation, it is being said that this time, apart from couples who are dating, ex-couples will also participate. It is also being said that the channel is keen on having Salman Khan on board.

Salman Khan shared a video and captioned it, "Something new is coming up." And also, the makers released new promo of the dance reality show and captioned, "Guess what's the next happening thing!!! #NachBaliye9!! Stay tuned for more!"

Fans were super excited and asked Salman by commenting if he is getting ready for Bigg Boss or Nach Baliye! Also, as soon as the makers released the new promo, people started commenting requesting the makers to rope in their favourite jodis!

View this post on Instagram Something new is coming up A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jun 8, 2019 at 11:18pm PDT

According to the latest update, popular exes - Aditi Rathore-Shreedhan Singh, Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva, Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh and Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic have been approached for the show.

It is also being said that Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary, Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Melvin Louis-Sana Khan and other popular couples have been approached for the show.

Sunil Grover or Maniesh Paul might host the show and the dance reality show will be produced by Salman Khan's production house.

