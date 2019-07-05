Nach Baliye 9: Salman Khan DISAPPOINTS The Jodis; Here’s The NEW Promo Featuring Anita & Shraddha!

Nach Baliye 9 New Promo

In the latest promo, the makers introduced Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya and Naagin actress Anita Hassanandani. The 50-second video starts with a blind man playing the violin and the two couples dancing to the tunes!

Anita & Shraddha In Nach Baliye 9!

It has the Eygptian theme and the makers introduce a couple dressed in black with the background voice saying, ‘Mana naagin dance hai fun, lekin zara hum bhi toh dekhe tumhara phan'. As the music softens, another couple is introduced. A man is seen trying to woo the lady saying, ‘Suna aasman se aaya hai farishta, so why not refresh our rishta?'

Anita-Rohit & Shraddha-Alam

Both ladies unmask themselves. While the actresses are revealed, their partners are kept as secret. But we know who they are! Anita will be seen shaking legs with her hubby Rohit Reddy, while Shraddha will participate with her ex-boyfriend Alam Makkar.

Salman Was Supposed To Shoot With The Contestants!

Apparently, Salman Khan will be revealing the partners on the show during the premiere episode! As per Spotboye report, Salman was supposed to shoot the introduction with the contestants. The jodis too were eagerly waiting to shoot with Mr Khan! But, it seems the actor couldn't make it to the shoot as his Dabangg 3 schedule extended a bit.

Salman Couldn’t Make It To The Shoot!

As per the report, the contestants were told that they will have to shoot their portions and performances alone. And later when Salman gives his next date, they will shoot again, wearing the same costumes along with the superstar.