Nach Baliye 9: Salman Khan Rehearsal Video LEAKED! Actor To Solve The Mysteries Surrounding Him!

Nach Baliye is creating a huge buzz even before hitting the television screen. The ninth season of the show will be aired on Star Plus from July 19. The jodis are all set to show their jalwa on screen! The makers have revealed a few promos of the show, which feature popular celebrity couples. Recently the makers revealed yet another promo and asked the viewers to guess the jodi giving a hint that its 'pehla pyaar'. Well, the audiences were smart enough and they guessed it to be Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami. They have also released the sound (title) track, which seems groovy!

However, a video of Salman Khan has been leaked on social media, in which the actor is seen rehearsing. He is seen speaking to the audiences about his questions surrounding his personal life that have remained just questions. Interestingly, he is seen further telling them that he is thinking of solving/answering all the mysteries surrounding him.

Salman says, "Har koi mujhe koi murder mystery samajhkar mujhe solve karne ko nikalta hai. Life mein mujhe ab tak kya kya sunnke ko nahi mila. Salman ne ki apni shadi ki taarik announce. Apni shadi ke sawaal par phir bhadke salman reporter par. Kya salman ki agli film hogi unke kisi ex ke saat? Kaun hai jo badnaseen jo salman ka Asli pyaar? Itne saare sawal aur koi jawaab nahi, soch raha hun in tamman sawalon ke tamman jawaab de dalun!"

So, will Salman reveal the date of his wedding or will he say he wouldn't get married? Well, we will have to watch the show to get answers!

