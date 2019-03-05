Nach Baliye 9: Shahid-Mira Approached To Judge; Are Hina-Rocky & Priyank-Ben Doing The Show?

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput To Judge Nach Baliye 9?

As per the latest report, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were approached to judge the show. A source was quoted by DBPost as saying, "Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were the first choice of the makers for the celebrity judges' panel; however the couple was not sure about their presence since it's all about Mira's debut in the industry."

Shahid-Mira Are Yet To Sign Documents

"But finally, after giving a long thought; they have finally given their nod. However, they haven't signed the documents yet. The creative team will be meeting with the couple in a day or two to discuss the entire format and production work."

Malaika Arora & Arbaaz Khan Approached To Judge The Show!

It is also being said that ex-couple Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were approached to co-judge the show. As per Amar Ujjala report, the makers wanted to cash in on the buzz around the ex-couple. Also, because this time, the show will have celebrities who are married and dating and even exes will be seen participating.

Neha Kakkar Finalised As One Of The Judges

It is also being said that Neha Kakkar has been finalised to be one of the judges of the show. Neha had given a hint about her new project. She had said, "Very soon, the audience will see me judging another reality show but this time it's not going to be different. I am going to explore the other side of my personality. I love dancing too."

Hina & Rocky

Coming to the contestants list, it is said that Hina Khan and her beau Rocky have been approached. But the couple denied being part of the show. Hina was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "Yes, we are approached for Nach Baliye. However, we won't be able to participate, as we both have packed schedules. I am busy with Kasautii Zindagii Kay and the movie schedule lined-up, while Rocky will soon fly to London for his next feature film."

Priyank & Ben

There were also reports that Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla were considered for the show. Priyank told the portal, "Yes, we are approached for the show. But let me be clear that we are not dating each other, and we might give a thought about if they are fine with us participating in the show as friends. However, both of us have packed schedules, so let's see how things turn out."

Kavita & Ronnit

The makers of the dance reality show had apparently approached another much-talked about couple of television industry - Kavita Kaushik and Ronnit Biswas! Kavita said, "Yes we've been approached for the show, but the chances of us taking it up are bleak because of my Punjabi film and my theatre debut."