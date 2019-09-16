Nach Baliye 9 Shooting Gets STALLED For An Hour Because Of Raveena Tandon & Maniesh Paul’s FIGHT?

This season of Star Plus' dance reality show Nach Baliye is being considered as the most controversial one because of the 'dramas' that are happening on and off the sets! Recently, the contestants, Urvashi Dholakia and Shantanu Maheshwari, got into a heated argument with judges Ahmed Khan and Raveena Tandon because of their controversial statements (they felt that the judges and the team were unfair to them, and are partial towards a few couples). Now, we get to hear that Raveena had a fight with host Maniesh Paul!

A source close to the show revealed to HT, Raveena was speaking something when Maniesh made a face and the actress thought that he was mocking her.

The source added, "This infuriated Raveen and she said, 'Can't do this anymore,' before storming to her vanity van." Apparently, Maniesh too went into his vanity van and the shoot was stalled for almost an hour until before the production team could convince both the actors.

Nach Baliye 9 is produced by Salman Khan. This is Raveena's third TV show as a judge. She had previously judged shows like Sabse Bada Kalakar and The Drama Company.

The show recently welcomed four wild card entrants - two ex-couples Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh and Urvashi Rautela-Anuj Sachdeva, who were evicted and re-entered the show; and other two - Pooja Banerjee-Sandeep Sejwal, Avinash Sachdev-Palak Purswani, who are the new couples. The jodis made smashing entries.

