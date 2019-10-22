    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Nach Baliye 9: Shraddha Arya And Alam Makkar To Be Eliminated; Vishal-Madhurima Among Top 5 Jodis!

      From ex-couple Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli's fight to judges arguing with the contestants - Nach Baliye 9 has always been in the news for all the wrong reasons. The show has also been hitting the headlines for its eliminations. Last week, there was no eviction, but this time, it is being said that Shraddha Arya and Alam Makkar might get eliminated.

      It has to be recalled that in the previous week, Shraddha and Alam impressed the judges as they performed to the old classic song 'Pardesia'. It is surprising that despite their amazing performance, the duo failed to impress viewers and couldn't garner sufficient votes.

      According to the latest report, Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary, Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli, Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Aly Goni-Natasha and Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityami Shirke are the top five jodis.

      #BiggBoss_Tak tweeted, "Top 5 of #NachBaliye9

      🔸Prince & Yuvika #PriVika

      🔸Vishal & Madhurima #ViRima

      🔸Shantanu & Nityaami #Nishan

      🔸Aly & Natasha #AlyNa

      🔸Anita & Rohit #RoNita." - (sic)

      Shantanu and Nityami are known for their amazing performances; even Prince-Yuvika, Anita-Rohit and Aly-Natasha have been constantly performing well. Well, it will be tough to predict or decide who will bag this season's trophy.

