Nach Baliye 9: Shraddha Blames Judges For Not Concentrating On Their Performance; Raveena Furious

Nach Baliye 9 continues to stay in the news for the wrong reasons, yet again! It has to be recalled that Shraddha Arya and her beau Alam Makkar, performed to the song 'Pardesiya'. According to a TOI report, post the act, Shraddha complained that judges Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan were not paying attention to their performance and were talking in between, because of which she was losing her concentration.

This, obviously, didn't go well with Raveena. The Bollywood actress was furious with Shraddha's claims and gave it back to her!

Raveena asked the Kundali Bhagya actress to not blame the judges and also told Shraddha that it shouldn't concern her. The Mohra actress also warned saying she would deduct marks if contestants start losing their concentration during the act(s). However, later, Raveena told Shraddha's beau Alam that they are the forerunners for the final.

However, according to the latest reports, Shraddha and Alam will be eliminated in the upcoming episode.

It is speculated that the top five jodis who will be fighting for this season's trophy would be - Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary, Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli, Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Aly Goni-Natasha Stankovic and Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityami Shirke.

It has to be recalled that Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli is a wild card jodi. It's surprising to see them making it to the finale as they used to have big fights during rehearsals and also on-stage (although they performed well).

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

