Nach Baliye 9: Shraddha Arya On Quitting The Show & Being Upset About Getting Paid Less Than Anita!

Is Shraddha Arya Opting OUT of Nach Baliye 9?

Regarding the reports of her opting out of the show due to her injury, the actress sounded surprised. She clarified, "Nothing, not even an injury can come in between Nach Baliye and me."

The Actress Confirms That She Is Unwell

She further added, "Yes, I am unwell and have had a terrible back injury on the sets of Khatra Khatra but opting out of a commitment that I have made to myself and to the makers, is something that can never be on my mind."

Shraddha On Her Injury

Regarding the injury, the actress said, "I have a tissue tear on the left side of my upper back. It did create a lot of trouble during rehearsals for my first performance but it hasn't taken away my spirit to outshine in the show. I got multiple scans for the injury. It was so difficult initially as anyone who would even touch me at the back while rehearsing, would make it unbearable for me and I would howl in pain."

‘I Will Soon Be All Fit & Fine’

"But my choreographers have been really sweet and helpful and are coping up with me. They also do the exercises that I have been asked to do by my doctor, to give me company. But now I am much better. I am taking proper medication and am under the doctor's supervision. So, I have recovered as compared to my state before, and you can say I am 50% better and will soon be all fit and fine."

The Actress Says…

"I really don't know why all this buzz is going around of me leaving the show, it's all just so wrong. I hope next time when someone writes something about me, it's true and factually correct and not just haywire."

‘I Have Bandaged The Area Of Injury’

"Actually, the injury aggravated as I did not rest as I was shooting for Kundali Bhagya, Khatra Khatra, and Nach Baliye. My doctor understood my commitments and has recommended me certain things accordingly. I have bandaged the area of injury to avoid it from worsening."

Shraddha Reacts About Being Upset As Anita Is Getting Paid More!

Also, the actress rubbished reports of her being upset for being apparently paid less than Anita Hassanandani. She said, "I don't know from where does all this come. I have no idea what others are getting. I mean why would someone disclose their pay to me and why would I care about it. I am happy with what I am getting."

‘The Pay Thing Was Never An Issue’

"Also, that stage we have crossed long ago. Now we are focused on performing and practicing for our acts. The pay thing was never an issue at all. I guess someone is just making up the stories to keep the buzz on. I think they need a story desperately about me."