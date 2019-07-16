Nach Baliye 9: Shrenu Parikh SLAPS Rahul Mahajan; Shraddha Injured-Will She BACK OUT Of The Show?

Is Anita Getting Paid Rs 30 Lakh Per Episode?

Recently, we revealed that Naagin 3 actress Anita Hassanandani is being offered a huge pay for the show. It is being said that the actress is getting a whopping Rs 30 lakh per episode! But, when the actress was asked about the same, she said she was unaware of other actors' payment, so she doesn't know if she is the highest-paid. Also, the actress revealed that she was happy with what she is being paid.

Shraddha Arya Upset About Anita Being Highest-paid Contestant!

A few days ago, there were rumours that Shraddha Arya was upset with Anita being paid more than her although her show Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular shows on TV and moreover, she is participating with her ex on the show.

Shraddha Arya Injured!

Now, there are reports that Shraddha is injured and she has been unable to rehearse for her performance, courtesy a back injury. A source was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Shraddha has shot for the premiere episode but the actress is in a lot of pain and is unable to move her hand. This is causing difficulty for her choreographer to sketch out any step for her. There are chances that actress may opt out of the show and not have a long journey."

How The Actress Got Injured?

Apparently, Shraddha didn't injure herself on Nach Baliye sets. But she had injured her back while she performed a stunt on Colors TV's Khatra Khatra Khatra. Apparently, she lost control and hurt her back.

Will Shraddha Opt Out Of Nach Baliye?

So, will Shraddha back out of the show? When the actress was asked about her injury, she said, "It's a back injury over my left rib cage and oblique muscle. But my recent physiotherapy sessions are helping. So, I'll get okay soon, hopefully."

Shrenu Parikh Slaps Rahul Mahajan!

Also, there are reports that Shrenu Parikh, who would be performing as a guest on the show, slapped Rahul Mahajan! Apparently, the duo was rehearsing for the song 'Second Hand Jawani' and Shrenu was required to slap Rahul for a comic act. Although Shrenu was hesitant, Rahul asked her to do so as he felt it would look more convincing and add a realistic touch to the act.

Shrenu Says It Was A Fun Experience

Regarding the same, Shrenu told TOI, "It was a fun experience, too much fun with the act, the performance and the rehearsals. It was such a painful thing to do. He kept saying, 'Chalega, tu slap kar koi problem nahi'. And to be honest, last shot mein, I kinda slapped him hard. But he's a great sport. It's exciting there will be lots of twists and turns and it'll be great to watch this year's Nach."