Nach Baliye 9 Team Had A Blast At The Success Party; Raveena Tandon Dances With Contestants (PICS)

Nach Baliye 9 Gets Bumper Opening

As we revealed, the grand launch of the dance reality show garnered massive ratings. The show occupied the third place with 2.7 ratings. Hence, the makers decided to celebrate the success of the show by throwing a grand party.

In Pic: Prince Narula & Yuvika Choudhary

Nach Baliye 9 success bash, which was held on July 27, was graced by the contestants of this season - Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Prince Narula-Yuvika Choudhary, Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar, Vishal Aditya singh-Madhurima Tulli and others.

In Pic: Karan V Grover With Babita & Vivek

Not just this season's contestants, but also the biggest stars of the Television industry like Karan V Grover, Shivangi Joshi, Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Tanna, Chahatt Khanna, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Adaa Khan and others graced the party.

In Pic: Divyanka & Vivek

Nach Baliye 9 judge Raveena Tandon and host Waluscha De Souza, ex-contestants like Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya and others were present at the party.

In Pic: Karan Patel With DiVek

Karan Patel, who introduced his friend Aly Goni and his ex Natasa Stankovic, was also seen posing for the shutterbugs. The dance reality show has been creating a huge buzz owing to the glamorous content, surpassing the previous seasons of any dance reality show. The team celebrated the success of the show by cutting a cake.

In Pic: Raveena Dancing With Nach Jodis

A few videos from the party are also doing the rounds on social media. In one of the videos, Urvashi was seen opening a champagne bottle, while Raveena was seen dancing with other contestants.

In Pic: Keith & Rochelle

The celebrities were seen posing for shutterbugs. In a few other videos, celebrities like Divyanka-Vivek, Keith-Rochelle, Anita-Rohit were seen showing off their dance moves on the red carpet. Looking at all pictures and videos, we must say that the celebrities had a blast at the success party.