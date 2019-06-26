Nach Baliye 9 To Have A Grand Premiere; Divyanka Tripathi To Host It With Salman Khan!

Star Plus' dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 has been hitting the headlines these days! The makers of the dance reality show are leaving no stones unturned to make the show interesting. It is being said that Salman Khan will not only be producing the show, but also will be judging it. There are rumours of Bepannaah actress Jennifer Winget and Salman's Bharat co-actor Sunil Grover hosting the show. Well, here's yet another piece of exciting news!

As per Pinkvilla report, Divyanka Tripathi will be hosting the grand premiere along with Salman Khan! It has to be recalled that just a year ago, Divyanka and her partner Vivek Dahiya had won Nach Baliye 8. Fans were seen congratulating the couple.

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "The makers have locked Divyanka to host the first episode which is the grand premiere of Nach Baliye. Whether or not Vivek will be a part of it is yet to be known, but the jodis along with the host will mostly be shooting for the premiere episode on July 2 in Mumbai."

As the viewers are aware, this time, the makers have on board the celebrity couples who are dating, but also the ex-couples. They have also released a couple of promos of the show. The first promo featured Urvashi Dholakia and her ex Anuj Sachdeva .

The second promo was released recently, which had Vishal Aditya Singh. Although the face of his partner was not revealed, we know that it is Madhurima Tuli as the couple was dating previously.

Most Read: Mansi Srivastava Trolled For Playing Lizard; Viewers Slam Divya Drishti Makers For BIZARRE Track!