Nach Baliye 9 TWIST: Parth-Erica To Enter As 13th Jodi; Keith-Rochelle Is First Jodi To Get Evicted!

Erica & Parth In Nach Baliye 9

Erica looked beautiful in a pink dress, while Parth looked dapper in pink suit and black pant. Parth and Erica looked adorable as they danced on the track 'Mere naam tu' from Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's film Zero.

Are Erica & Parth Jodi No 13?

Star Plus shared the video and captioned, "Look, who just showed up as Jodi No. 13! Are you ready for this unexpected twist?" Well, whether the couple will be participating on the show or is this just a guest appearance is not known!

Nityaami Shirke Injured

A few days ago, there were reports that Shantanu Maheswari and his girlfriend Nityaami Shirke might get eliminated, as the latter got injured didn't perform for the second episode. But the reports turned false.

Madhurima Tuli And Vishal Aditya Singh Fight Create Problem To Makers!

It was also said that Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh might get eliminated as the makers were facing a few problems as they continued to create a ruckus on sets hampering the shoots. But looks like this too is a false report!

Rochelle Rao & Keith Sequeria To Get Eliminated

As per the latest report, Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira will be eliminated first. Although the couple got standing ovation from the performance from audiences, they received least number of votes.

Keith & Rochelle Receive Less Number Of Votes

An IE report quoted a source as saying, "Keith and Rochelle could not get enough votes and so had to bow out of the competition. Ironically, their performance before the eviction got them a standing ovation. They had really worked hard and the improvement was there to see for everyone. It was just luck that the other contestants managed to get more votes, and so they had to exit the show. Along with the couple, the judges also got teary while bidding them goodbye."