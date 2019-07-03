Nach Baliye 9: Urvashi Dholakia & Anuj Sachdeva Having Cold War; Vivek Dahiya Hospitalised!

Vivek Dahiya Hospitalised

According to a recent report, Vivek Dahiya has been rushed to hospital because of stomach ache. Apparently, he is being diagnosed with an infection and liver abyss. The couple will not be hosting because of Vivek's health issue.

Divyanka Confirms…

Divyanka confirmed the same to Pinkvilla and said, "Vivek has been extremely unwell. I have been shuffling between the shoot and hospital and luckily my family is also going to be in town soon to help us out. He is still recuperating and has been asked to stay on bed rest for a few days even post getting discharged."

Divyanka & Vivek Won’t Be Hosting The Show

She further added, "We've shot for our performance piece but anchoring would not be possible for Vivek. I'm not sure either about my involvement in it. Busy with him for now."

All Is Not Well Between Urvashi Dholakia & Anuj Sachdeva!

Also, it is being said that Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva, who shot for the promo, are having a cold war! A source told the portal, "Urvashi and Anuj shot for their dance number for the premiere episode on July 1, but as soon as the camera called for cut, the two sat in two different directions making sure to not cross paths. They were seen giving a cold shoulder to each other giving the eyewitnesses an impression of all is not well between the two."

Maniesh Paul To Host The Show

As speculated, Sunil Grover and Jennifer Winget might not host the show. It is being said that Maniesh Paul will host the show. A source said, "The jodis have already shot for the grand premiere of the show in the last three days. Maniesh shot for the premiere episode as the host and will be retained for throughout the season."

The Source Adds…

"With the experience and bond he shares with Salman, it was an easy choice to have him on-board after Sunil and Jennifer were ruled out. Apart from the jodis, many Star Parivaar couples including Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma, Shrenu Parikh and Zain Imam, performed to add spice to the reality show."