Nach Baliye 9’s Vishal Aditya Singh On Break-Up With Ex Madhurima Tulli: She Was Not Right For Me!

Vishal Aditya Singh Is Not Hungry For Publicity

The actor reveals that he will not give makers fodder by indulging in behind-the-scenes drama. He said, "I would prefer it if they didn't know about our fights. I am not hungry for publicity. I don't believe in creating fake fights and getting votes. I don't want to disrespect her either. I want to do this in a healthy spirit."

‘Break-ups Often Lead To Fights’

He further added, "Break-ups often lead to fights. So, whenever we meet and if the topic (of the relationship) arises, we end up fighting. But at the end of the day, we are both participating to win. It's not going to be easy."

Why The Couple Parted Ways?

When asked as to why they broke up, he said, "She was not right for me. When someone starts belittling you, it becomes difficult to live with them. I am desi, and she had a problem with that. I don't converse much in English, I choose to talk in Hindi. We belong to different schools of thought. When someone tries to change you completely, the only option is to walk away."

‘It Started Deteriorating When I Was With Her’

He added, "I have grown so much since then. I had come here to work, and it started deteriorating when I was with her. I am a happy-go-lucky person, and when I started feeling the restriction on how to talk and walk, I left (the relationship). Restrictions in love are okay, but they shouldn't suffocate you. She was my love and she had the right to change me. But turning me into a completely different person, so that she could love me, is wrong."

Why Did He Take Up Nach Baliye?

When asked why he agreed to do the show, he said, "The only reason I was hesitant to do this show was the 'ex' factor. But my friends and well-wishers explained that the show has come my way at an opportune time and asked me to try my hand at it. This will be my first reality show."