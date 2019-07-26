English
    Was Nach Baliye 9's Vishal Aditya Singh Dating Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi?

    By
    |

    Vishal Aditya Singh is currently participating in the Star Plus' popular dance-reality show, Nach Baliye 9 along with his ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli. It has to be recalled that Vishal and Madhurima fell in love on the sets of their show, Chandrakanta. But the duo soon parted ways. Many might not be aware that Vishal was previously linked to Shivangi Joshi, who is currently seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The duo did &TV's show Begusarai together, in which they played a married couple.

    Vishal Aditya Singh Was Dating Shivangi Joshi?

    Rumour mills were abuzz that Vishal and Shivangi were more than friends as they spent most of the time together on sets. But the couple never opened up about their link-up rumours.

    Vishal Clarifies His Link-up Rumour With Shivangi

    While talking to Bollywoodlife, Vishal has clarified that he and Shivangi were never romantically involved and were just 'friends'. The actor said, "I don't understand. I'm very clear that we never dated. Shivangi and I were never together."

    Vishal Says…

    "She is just the heroine of my first show. I'm different! I'm a Kabir (the renowned poet) type (of guy). For me, every girl is not sex (material), or girlfriend or a wife."

    ‘She Was Like A Kid & I Used To Pamper Her’

    "She was just my co-actor. She was like a kid and I used to pamper her because she was my wife on the screens. We were so comfortable that people started speculating. Now I can't do anything (about that). And that is the reason I never have spoken about it (the rumours)."

    Story first published: Friday, July 26, 2019, 11:10 [IST]
