English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Nach Baliye 9: Waluscha De Sousa Excited To Host The Show; Here’s The List Of Jodis Who Are Unsafe

    By
    |

    Star Plus' popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 has been creating a huge buzz since its inception. Recently, we had reported that the show's grand premiere received a huge opening. It garnered 2.7 ratings and found its place (third spot) on the TRP chart. The team had a blast at the success party. As the viewers are aware, the show is being produced by Salman Khan and hosted by Maniesh Paul.

    Recently, the makers introduced a new addition to the Nach family, i.e., actress Waluscha De Sousa. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Shahrukh Khan's film Fan and featured in a song in the Malayalam movie Lucifer, entered the show as a co-host. She made a 'damakedaar' entry on the show by performing to the song, 'Kamariya'.

    Nach Baliye 9: Waluscha De Sousa Excited To Host The Show; Here’s The List Of Jodis Who Are Unsafe

    Waluscha is grateful that she got this opportunity and is excited to co-host the show with Maniesh Paul. She was quoted by IANS as saying, "Extremely excited and humbled to begin this new journey. I can't wait to see how this season unfolds."

    She further added, "I hope that the audience welcomes me with open arms and I live up to their expectations. Co-hosting with a mega-talent like Maniesh Paul is an absolute privilege. I'm grateful for this wonderful opportunity."

    Coming back to the show, this time 12 celebrity jodis are participating. Among them, five contestants - Babita Phogat-Vivek Suhag, Vindu Dara Singh-Dina Umarova, Faisal Khan-Muskaan Kataria, Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli and Prince Narula-Yuvika Choudhary - are safe as they scored high and got 'Hi5' from the judges. For the unversed, jodis that get full marks from the judges i.e., 100/100, get Hi5 and will be saved from elimination.

    The other contestants who are not safe are - Rohit Reddy-Anita Hassanandani, Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic, Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdev, Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar, Sourabh Raj Jain-Riddhima Jain, Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityaami Shirke and Keith Sequeira-Rochelle Rao. Who do you think will get eliminated in the upcoming week?

    Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

    Most Read: Latest TRP Ratings: Nach Baliye 9 & Yeh Rishta Are At 3rd Spot; Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Out Of TRP Race

    More NACH BALIYE 9 News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue