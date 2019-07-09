Nach Baliye 9: Waluscha De Souza To Host; Celeb Contestants To Go Club-hopping Across Mumbai!
Star Plus' popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 is all set to hit the television screens. This season will be a grand and interesting one for a number of reasons! One, it is being produced by Salman Khan. We had recently revealed about the leaked video in which Salman was seen rehearsing. Secondly, the makers of the show have roped in popular celebrities! Thirdly, the theme of the show is interesting as both ex-couples and the couples who are currently dating/married are brought on board.
Earlier, there were reports that Jennifer Winget and Sunil Grover would host the show. Later, it was said that Maniesh Paul, who shares a good rapport with Salman Khan, will host the show. But, as per Spotboye report, Salman Khan's muse will host the show.
Waluscha De Sousa To Host The Show With Maniesh Paul?
We are talking about Waluscha De Sousa, who debuted with Shahrukh Khan's film Fan. The actress will apparently be hosting the show along with Maniesh Paul! It is being said that the actress will sign the papers today!
Makers Have Spent Lavishly On The Launch Gig!
As we revealed, the makers are leaving no stones unturned to create a huge hype around the show. It is being said that the makers have spent lavishly on the launch gig as Salman Khan is backing the dance-based reality show.
Celebrities To Go Club-hopping Across Mumbai!
As per a Mid-day report, "Three couples set to participate in Nach Baliye 9 will go club-hopping across Mumbai in a limousine as part of a promotional event."
Urvashi Dholakia Will Be Part Of The Promotion!
Apparently, the drive will take place on Wednesday or Thursday and Urvashi Dholakia, who is one of the contestants (participating with her ex-Anuj Sachdev) will be one among those partaking in it.
Most Read: From Rajinikanth To MS Dhoni, Popular Celebrities Who Refused To Appear On The Kapil Sharma Show!