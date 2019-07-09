Nach Baliye 9: Waluscha De Souza To Host; Celeb Contestants To Go Club-hopping Across Mumbai!

Waluscha De Sousa To Host The Show With Maniesh Paul?

We are talking about Waluscha De Sousa, who debuted with Shahrukh Khan's film Fan. The actress will apparently be hosting the show along with Maniesh Paul! It is being said that the actress will sign the papers today!

Makers Have Spent Lavishly On The Launch Gig!

As we revealed, the makers are leaving no stones unturned to create a huge hype around the show. It is being said that the makers have spent lavishly on the launch gig as Salman Khan is backing the dance-based reality show.

Celebrities To Go Club-hopping Across Mumbai!

As per a Mid-day report, "Three couples set to participate in Nach Baliye 9 will go club-hopping across Mumbai in a limousine as part of a promotional event."

Urvashi Dholakia Will Be Part Of The Promotion!

Apparently, the drive will take place on Wednesday or Thursday and Urvashi Dholakia, who is one of the contestants (participating with her ex-Anuj Sachdev) will be one among those partaking in it.