      Nach Baliye 9: What Made Legendary Helen Say, ‘Thank God I Am Not A Part Of This Era’?

      Legendary actress and dancer Helen will be seen in this week's episode of celebrity couples dance reality show - Nach Baliye 9. The actress will be seen sharing some interesting anecdotes and experiences of her life. When host Maniesh Paul asked about her favourite song, she said, "Personally, I love the song 'Monica, oh my darling'. From the moment I heard it, I knew it would be a superhit. I enjoyed shooting for it very much. I also gave my own inputs while we were shooting for 'Aa jaane jaa'."

      The contestants will be seen paying tribute to the lengedary actress by performing to her dance numbers. Shantanu Maheshwari shared a video, wherein the actress was seen saying, "There was a time when I used to be on stage performing for everyone and entertaining them. Now you all are performing for me and I am happily sitting."

      Shantanu shared the video and wrote, "To be a legend, it's not just hard work...it requires patience...confidence and creative genius to stick to the passion... its only when you see all of that together We exclaim " oh what a legend"...but with Helen ma'am even the word legend seems so ordinary... l'm forever greatful to God for giving me an opportunity to meet her.. @starplus @banijayasia #nachbaliye9 #helen #retro #oldisgold #dreamcometrue #legend #retrospecial #helenji." - (sic)

      The cabaret queen was so impressed with the contestants' performances that she was quoted by TOI as saying, "Thank God I am not a part of this era, If I were, I would not have been able to survive amongst such amazing dancers."

      Raveena, who is the biggest fan of Helen, said, "I am Helen Ma'am's biggest fan. She inspired all of us with her dance but I have always followed her fashion. I have admired her and I am grateful to be sharing the stage with her."

      Apparently, there will be no elimination this weekend. Stay locked to this space for the latest updates.

