Nach Baliye 9: Yuvika Choudhary Slaps Prince Narula; Anuj Sachdeva Gets Injured!

Yuvika Choudhary Slaps Prince Narula

Prince Narula shared a funny Tik-Tok video, in which Yuvika was seen slapping him. He captioned the video, "Mere muh teh nikal gai ,mere jubaan tut gai yaar @yuvikachaudhary." - (sic)

Anuj Sachdeva Injured

Anuj Sachdeva shared a video in which he was seen undergoing a physiotherapy. He captioned the video, "When we were asked to Break a Leg, we actually did ! 😏😉😂 Physiotherapy sessions on the Nach Baliye rehearsals with @urvashidholakia9's commentary. It is a no pain, no gain situation, isn't it?!! 🕺🏻💃#BTSwithUrUj." - (sic)

Rohit Reddy Practises

Anita Hassanandani shared a video in which Rohit Reddy was seen trying to stretch his legs. She wrote, "#BaliyeGoals I have a feeling this guy @rohitreddygoa is gonna steal MY thunder 🤣😂🤣 #StarinTheMaking @starplus @banijayasia #nachbaliye9 #Ronita #ShaadiKeRightEffects #ReddyToDance." - (sic)

Anita Hassanandani's Hilarious Caption

Anita shared another picture and wrote, "💭 💭💭 Where and how can I get a strong core 🥺 #nachbaliye9 "5678" is the only countdown I know."And" is a number 🤷🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ #VaatLagGayi" - (sic)

Aly Goni & Natasa Stankovic Rehearse

Aly Goni shared a video in which he was seen helping Natasa do a flip. He wrote, "Chemistry toh ek taraf bhai trust dekho trust 😂🤣🤣🤣 #nachbaliye9 #AlyNa #Sktv @starplus @banijayasia @natasastankovic__" - (sic)