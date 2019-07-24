English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Nach Baliye 9: Yuvika Choudhary Slaps Prince Narula; Anuj Sachdeva Gets Injured!

    By
    |

    Nach Baliye 9 started off to a great start, last week. The show that features 12 popular celebrity jodis, will be hosted by Maniesh Paul and judged by Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and popular choreographer Ahmed Khan. The game is all set to begin as the jodis will be seen competing for the trophy from the coming week. The celebrities are working hard for the same. A few celebrities have also shared the videos from their preparation for the show. While preparing for the show, Yuvika Choudhary is seen slapping Prince Narula, Anuj Sachdeva getting injured and Rohit Reddy working hard. Take a look!

    Yuvika Choudhary Slaps Prince Narula

    Prince Narula shared a funny Tik-Tok video, in which Yuvika was seen slapping him. He captioned the video, "Mere muh teh nikal gai ,mere jubaan tut gai yaar @yuvikachaudhary." - (sic)

    Anuj Sachdeva Injured

    Anuj Sachdeva shared a video in which he was seen undergoing a physiotherapy. He captioned the video, "When we were asked to Break a Leg, we actually did ! 😏😉😂 Physiotherapy sessions on the Nach Baliye rehearsals with @urvashidholakia9's commentary. It is a no pain, no gain situation, isn't it?!! 🕺🏻💃#BTSwithUrUj." - (sic)

    Rohit Reddy Practises

    Anita Hassanandani shared a video in which Rohit Reddy was seen trying to stretch his legs. She wrote, "#BaliyeGoals I have a feeling this guy @rohitreddygoa is gonna steal MY thunder 🤣😂🤣 #StarinTheMaking @starplus @banijayasia #nachbaliye9 #Ronita #ShaadiKeRightEffects #ReddyToDance." - (sic)

    Anita Hassanandani's Hilarious Caption

    Anita shared another picture and wrote, "💭 💭💭 Where and how can I get a strong core 🥺 #nachbaliye9 "5678" is the only countdown I know."And" is a number 🤷🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ #VaatLagGayi" - (sic)

    Aly Goni & Natasa Stankovic Rehearse

    Aly Goni shared a video in which he was seen helping Natasa do a flip. He wrote, "Chemistry toh ek taraf bhai trust dekho trust 😂🤣🤣🤣 #nachbaliye9 #AlyNa #Sktv @starplus @banijayasia @natasastankovic__" - (sic)

    View this post on Instagram

    Mere muh teh nikal gai ,mere jubaan tut gai yaar @yuvikachaudhary

    A post shared by Prince Yuvika Narula (@princenarula) on Jul 23, 2019 at 4:19am PDT

    View this post on Instagram

    When we were asked to Break a Leg, we actually did ! 😏😉😂 Physiotherapy sessions on the Nach Baliye rehearsals with @urvashidholakia9’s commentary. It is a no pain, no gain situation, isn’t it?!! 🕺🏻💃 #BTSwithUrUj ⠀ @starplus @beingsalmankhan @banijayasia @skfilmsofficial #NachBaliye9 #BehindTheScenes #NachKaPunch #Starplus #RealityShow #UrUj #NB9 #NachBaliye #DanceRehearsals

    A post shared by Anuj Sachdeva (@apnanuj) on Jul 23, 2019 at 1:33am PDT

    View this post on Instagram

    💭 💭💭 Where and how can I get a strong core 🥺 #nachbaliye9 “5678” is the only countdown I know. “And” is a number 🤷🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ #VaatLagGayi

    A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Jul 23, 2019 at 10:21am PDT

    Most Read: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Chaitanya Choudhary On How He Will Deal With Karan Patel-Divyanka Fans

    More YUVIKA CHOUDHARY News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue