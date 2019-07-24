Nach Baliye 9: Yuvika Choudhary Slaps Prince Narula; Anuj Sachdeva Gets Injured!
Nach Baliye 9 started off to a great start, last week. The show that features 12 popular celebrity jodis, will be hosted by Maniesh Paul and judged by Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and popular choreographer Ahmed Khan. The game is all set to begin as the jodis will be seen competing for the trophy from the coming week. The celebrities are working hard for the same. A few celebrities have also shared the videos from their preparation for the show. While preparing for the show, Yuvika Choudhary is seen slapping Prince Narula, Anuj Sachdeva getting injured and Rohit Reddy working hard. Take a look!
Yuvika Choudhary Slaps Prince Narula
Prince Narula shared a funny Tik-Tok video, in which Yuvika was seen slapping him. He captioned the video, "Mere muh teh nikal gai ,mere jubaan tut gai yaar @yuvikachaudhary." - (sic)
Anuj Sachdeva Injured
Anuj Sachdeva shared a video in which he was seen undergoing a physiotherapy. He captioned the video, "When we were asked to Break a Leg, we actually did ! 😏😉😂 Physiotherapy sessions on the Nach Baliye rehearsals with @urvashidholakia9's commentary. It is a no pain, no gain situation, isn't it?!! 🕺🏻💃#BTSwithUrUj." - (sic)
Rohit Reddy Practises
Anita Hassanandani shared a video in which Rohit Reddy was seen trying to stretch his legs. She wrote, "#BaliyeGoals I have a feeling this guy @rohitreddygoa is gonna steal MY thunder 🤣😂🤣 #StarinTheMaking @starplus @banijayasia #nachbaliye9 #Ronita #ShaadiKeRightEffects #ReddyToDance." - (sic)
Anita Hassanandani's Hilarious Caption
Anita shared another picture and wrote, "💭 💭💭 Where and how can I get a strong core 🥺 #nachbaliye9 "5678" is the only countdown I know."And" is a number 🤷🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️ #VaatLagGayi" - (sic)
Aly Goni & Natasa Stankovic Rehearse
Aly Goni shared a video in which he was seen helping Natasa do a flip. He wrote, "Chemistry toh ek taraf bhai trust dekho trust 😂🤣🤣🤣 #nachbaliye9 #AlyNa #Sktv @starplus @banijayasia @natasastankovic__" - (sic)
Mere muh teh nikal gai ,mere jubaan tut gai yaar @yuvikachaudhary
When we were asked to Break a Leg, we actually did ! 😏😉😂 Physiotherapy sessions on the Nach Baliye rehearsals with @urvashidholakia9's commentary. It is a no pain, no gain, situation, isn't it?!! 🕺🏻💃 #BTSwithUrUj
💭 💭💭 Where and how can I get a strong core 🥺 #nachbaliye9 "5678" is the only countdown I know. "And" is a number 🤷🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️ #VaatLagGayi
