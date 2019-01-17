Happy Birthday Nakuul Mehta: Interesting Facts About The Ishqbaaz Actor That You Must Know!

Belongs To Prestigious Lineage

Nakuul's family descends from King Prithviraj Chauhan of Rajput Chauhan dynasty of Ajmer. He belongs to the Udaipur royal family. His great-great grandfather Laxmilal Mehta was the military-in-chief of the Mewar region.

Changed His School As Many As 10 Times!

His father Pratap Singh Mehta was a Navy Commander, because of which he was posted to different cities. Nakuul had to change his school a total of 10 times! He completed his Master of Commerce from Mumbai University.

Nakuul’s Passion For Dance

The actor is also trained in dance forms including jazz, hip hop, break, folk, salsa and contemporary. He is a trained ballroom dancer having learned it under India's foremost ballroom teacher and Bollywood choreographer Sandip Soparrkar.

He represented Maharashtra at the National Ballroom Championship that was held at Mysore. He is a silver medalist in the Latin Ballroom (rumba) and a gold medal winner in the Standard Ballroom (waltz).

Learnt A Special Form Of Dance For His Wife!

The actor learnt a special form of dance Bachata specially for his wife Jankee (then girlfriend), to surprise her on Valentine's Day.

Nakkul’s Debut On TV

Before doing television shows, Nakuul did commercials, music videos and was associated with theatre for a long time. His debut on TV was his commercial with Shahrukh Khan and then with Salman Khan.

Nakuul’s Debut Movie

He made his debut with the film Haal-E-Dil, which didn't do well at the Box Office. He also appeared in a short film Avant Garde, which was featured at film festivals across the globe. But the actor gained popularity with the TV show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai in which he played the role of Aditya.