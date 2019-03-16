English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Nakuul Mehta On His Chemistry With Surbhi Chandna: There Was Something Magical & Quite Beautiful

    By
    |

    Ishqbaaz was one of the popular shows on Star Plus. Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna played the roles of Shivaay and Anika on the show. Fans loved their jodi and nicknamed them 'Shivika'. The show successfully ran for almost three years and completed more than 750 episodes. Things didn't work out post generation leap and the show aired its last episode yesterday (March 15). In an interview to TOI, Nakuul spoke about his journey on the show and about his chemistry with the co-actress Surbhi. Read on to know what the actor has to say!

    Nakuul On His Ishqbaaz Journey

    On his Ishqbaaz journey, Nakuul was quoted by TOI as saying, "Too many takeaways and too many memories. But the one thing that stays with a lot of people ask me it's been such a successful show and it has been good for so many people who have worked on it."

    ‘We Have Given It All & We Did Our Best’

    "The way I judge a success or failure is the effort one has put in. I can say this on behaviour of all the people who have worked here that we have put in our 100 percent and 110 percent and on the days when we did 95 percent we did terrible about it. One thing I am going to be proud about is that we have given it all and we did our best. That's my take away from the show and to put in the same sort of spirit in whatever I do ahead in life."

    On His Chemistry With Surbhi

    Regarding his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna, he said, "It's so funny, I was having a chat with her yesterday about the same. Actually, we never realised while we were working together what about our pair really worked."

    ‘There Was Something Magical & Quite Beautiful’

    "And I think it was good we never did because we never tried to analyse it. There was something magical and quite beautiful. We were talking about it how the two of us are going to miss it going forward. She has been a terrific co-actor to work with. It has been wonderful to work with her and I can't describe what it was. I think it was great."

    Most Read: Here's What Erica Fernandes Has To Say On Rumours Of Her Cold War With Hina Khan; Pooja Reacts!

    Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2019, 23:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 16, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue