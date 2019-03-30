English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Nakuul Mehta Is All Praises For Malayalam Actress Rima Kallingal; Calls Her Bundle Of Joy & Talent

    By
    |

    Nakuul Mehta, who impressed the viewers with his role of Shivaay on Ishqbaaz, will be seen in a short film. The hazel-eyed actor will be seen in Anurag Kashyap's short film that also stars Badho Bahu actress Rytasha Rathore and Malayalam actress Rima Kallingal. A few days ago, the short film's team met each other for a script reading session. Nakuul had even shared pictures from the script-reading session. The actor recently shared a few pictures snapped with the Malayalam actress Rima Kallingal. He was all praises for the actress.

    Nakuul Calls Rima Kallingal Bundle Of Joy & Talent

    Nakuul wrote, "An absolute pleasure to have collaborated with this bundle of joy & talent, also one of the premier stars of the Malayalam film industry --> @rimakallingal on what has been essentially one of the happiest & sensitive sets I have had the good fortune to work on."

    The Actor Is All Praises For Rima

    "I discovered so much more about her post the little screen time I shared with her, watching her TEDx speech on 'Chanding Gender Discrimination in the Movie Industry'. She speaks unabashedly about the rampant sexism, casteism & ageism which exists in society and is reflected in our cinema/art & how one cannot - not be affected by an artist community which is NOT trying to challenge this narrative and an audience community which is NOT vehemently asking for that change."

    Nakuul Writes…

    "Rima is one of the founder members of the 'Women in Cinema Collective' and is amongst the very few artists I know of who are using their voice to raise this much needed dialogue. You are a trailblazer, Ms Kallingal and I can't wait for you to continue this struggle until nobody else needs to struggle for their share of 'fish fry' anymore 🎏 (Ref: please watch her TEDx)."

    Rima: No Wonder People Love You So Much

    Rima commented, "Hey man!!! This is so absolutely sweet of you❤️ no wonder people love you so much:) stay the same wonderul artist and human being that you are. May the next phase in your life fulfill all your dreams🙌🏾 cheers mate🍻."- (sic)

    All Women’s Fabulous Cast & Crew

    Earlier, the actor shared a picture and captioned it, "When you get to be the minority representative on an all women's - fabulous cast & crew for a short feature! This should & must be the ORDER going forward :-) Hallelujah!"

    Most Read: Hina Khan Is A Great Mix Of Sensuality & Class: Vikram Bhatt Reveals Why He Chose Hina For His Film!

    Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2019, 18:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 30, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue