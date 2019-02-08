English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Nakuul Mehta Slams Shatrughan Sinha For His #MeToo Comment; Calls It Absolute Bonkers!

    By
    |

    #MeToo Movement has taken the entertainment industry by storm as big names from the industry were exposed! Anyone who talks about the movement grabs headline. Recently, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha became the victim for his wrong choice of words. The actor was quoted as saying, "In the era of #MeToo, there is no hesitation in saying that behind every successful man's fall also, there is a woman. I consider myself very lucky that in today's time even after several instances, my name did not pop up in #MeToo movement. That's why I always obey my wife or make her my shield when I step out of the house."

    This didn't go well with many on social media, who lashed out at the actor. The television actor too, reacted to the veteran actor's comment. He called it absolute bonkers.

    Nakuul Mehta Slams Shatrughan Sinha For His #MeToo Comment; Calls It Absolute Bonkers!

    Nakuul wrote, "This did not even need a KWK couch! Absolute bonkers." - (sic). Many tweeps too, reacted to Shatrughan's comment. One of the users commented on Nakuul's tweet, "Silly comment by a ridiculous person He took the places and put the blame on the women 😕😕 And what if your name appeared What will be your comment when permission Okakol," another user wrote, "Irresponsible comment by @ShatruganSinha." - (sic)

    Well, we hope celebrities think before they speak, especially regarding such sensitive issues!

    Most Read: TKSS: Gully Boy's Ranveer & Alia Unveil Funny Boy Poster; Any Guess Who The Funny Boy Is?

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue