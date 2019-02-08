Nakuul Mehta Slams Shatrughan Sinha For His #MeToo Comment; Calls It Absolute Bonkers!

#MeToo Movement has taken the entertainment industry by storm as big names from the industry were exposed! Anyone who talks about the movement grabs headline. Recently, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha became the victim for his wrong choice of words. The actor was quoted as saying, "In the era of #MeToo, there is no hesitation in saying that behind every successful man's fall also, there is a woman. I consider myself very lucky that in today's time even after several instances, my name did not pop up in #MeToo movement. That's why I always obey my wife or make her my shield when I step out of the house."

This didn't go well with many on social media, who lashed out at the actor. The television actor too, reacted to the veteran actor's comment. He called it absolute bonkers.

Nakuul wrote, "This did not even need a KWK couch! Absolute bonkers." - (sic). Many tweeps too, reacted to Shatrughan's comment. One of the users commented on Nakuul's tweet, "Silly comment by a ridiculous person He took the places and put the blame on the women 😕😕 And what if your name appeared What will be your comment when permission Okakol," another user wrote, "Irresponsible comment by @ShatruganSinha." - (sic)

Well, we hope celebrities think before they speak, especially regarding such sensitive issues!

Most Read: TKSS: Gully Boy's Ranveer & Alia Unveil Funny Boy Poster; Any Guess Who The Funny Boy Is?