Nakuul Mehta Thanks Jitesh Pillai For Criticising Hina’s Cannes Debut; Here's What Hina Has To Say!

Nakuul Thanks Jitesh Pillai

Nakuul wrote, "Dear Jitesh, Thank you for representing an elitist, almost archaic thought process which inadvertently, to your credit ended up sparking a dialogue that was held back for far too long within my community. No, Chandivali is not the problem. Far from it."

‘For A Lot Of Us Chandivali Is Still Our Cannes’

"If Cannes is the home of movies, then Chandivali Studios is also a home for thousands and thousands of hardworking artists and technicians in Mumbai both from television and the film industry. It's where dreams are sown, baby steps are taken towards greater glory, higher artistic ambitions. For a lot of us Chandivali is still our Cannes and we are absolutely proud of it."

Silver Lining Of Jitesh’s Uncalled Remark!

In his letter, Nakuul Mehta also pointed out the silver lining in Jitesh Pillai's uncalled remark. He wrote, "The silver lining of that uncalled for remark you made is that for the first time a lot of us collectively stood up and made out voices heard. It hit home."

‘You Got A Lot Of Us Engaging In A Dialogue’

"You got a lot of us engaging in a dialogue and coming out in support of a colleague who on her own merit has blazed new trails. Thank you, if for nothing else but for shaking our collective conscience to wake up and stand up for the respect our work demands."

Hina Reveals Why She & Nakuul Connect!

Hina responded to Nakuul's tweet and wrote, "Thr is a reason u n I connct @NakuulMehta ur Witt is well knwn bt ur talent as a wordsmith amazes me every time u write something. I resonate wt evry word u hv written n will 4ever b thankful as a friend,colleague n fellow artists frm d huge yet humble & now united TV Fraternity."

Sumona Chakravarty Slams Showbiz

Sumona Chakravarty wrote, "I know how many times my name has been turned down because I am a TV face. Arrey that girl is from Kapil show. No let's take film actor. It's just sad. Casting people are now telling TV actors to stay away from TV for a while if you want to get considered for web shows. You know what, f**k you."