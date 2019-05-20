English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Nakuul Mehta Thanks Jitesh Pillai For Criticising Hina’s Cannes Debut; Here's What Hina Has To Say!

    By
    |
    Hina Khan praises Nakkul Mehta for open letter over Chandivali Controversy at Cannes | FilmiBeat

    Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Hina Khan made heads turn with her Cannes debut. The actress was at 72nd Cannes Film Festival for her debut Bollywood film, Lines. Hina's fans and celebrities took to social media to appreciate the actress. But amidst this, an unsavoury comment by the journalist, Jitesh Pillai upset the television industry. The telly celebrities slammed the editor for his distasteful comment. Recently, Nakuul Mehta shared a long post expressing his views on the issue! Also, Sumona Chakravarti slammed the showbiz for discriminating against television actors. Read both the actors' notes!

    Nakuul Thanks Jitesh Pillai

    Nakuul wrote, "Dear Jitesh, Thank you for representing an elitist, almost archaic thought process which inadvertently, to your credit ended up sparking a dialogue that was held back for far too long within my community. No, Chandivali is not the problem. Far from it."

    ‘For A Lot Of Us Chandivali Is Still Our Cannes’

    "If Cannes is the home of movies, then Chandivali Studios is also a home for thousands and thousands of hardworking artists and technicians in Mumbai both from television and the film industry. It's where dreams are sown, baby steps are taken towards greater glory, higher artistic ambitions. For a lot of us Chandivali is still our Cannes and we are absolutely proud of it."

    Silver Lining Of Jitesh’s Uncalled Remark!

    In his letter, Nakuul Mehta also pointed out the silver lining in Jitesh Pillai's uncalled remark. He wrote, "The silver lining of that uncalled for remark you made is that for the first time a lot of us collectively stood up and made out voices heard. It hit home."

    ‘You Got A Lot Of Us Engaging In A Dialogue’

    "You got a lot of us engaging in a dialogue and coming out in support of a colleague who on her own merit has blazed new trails. Thank you, if for nothing else but for shaking our collective conscience to wake up and stand up for the respect our work demands."

    Hina Reveals Why She & Nakuul Connect!

    Hina responded to Nakuul's tweet and wrote, "Thr is a reason u n I connct @NakuulMehta ur Witt is well knwn bt ur talent as a wordsmith amazes me every time u write something. I resonate wt evry word u hv written n will 4ever b thankful as a friend,colleague n fellow artists frm d huge yet humble & now united TV Fraternity."

    Sumona Chakravarty Slams Showbiz

    Sumona Chakravarty wrote, "I know how many times my name has been turned down because I am a TV face. Arrey that girl is from Kapil show. No let's take film actor. It's just sad. Casting people are now telling TV actors to stay away from TV for a while if you want to get considered for web shows. You know what, f**k you."

    Read Sumona and Nakuul's complete posts here!

    Most Read: Dreams Do Come True! Hina Khan Poses With Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jones At Cannes Chopard Party!

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue