Namish Taneja Files Police Complaint After Being Electrocuted On Vidya Sets; Says He Could’ve Died

Namish Taneja, who became a household name with the show Swaragini, is currently seen in Vidya, aired on Colors TV. We had recently revealed that the actor suffered a severe electric shock during the shoot of the show and was immediately rushed to the hospital. This happened due to the negligence of the technicians. As per a BT report, Namish was shooting for a sequence, which showed cardio-version (a medical procedure) being performed on him and the technicians had forgotten to switch off the machine. Latest reports say that the actor has lodged a complaint at the Vasai police station.

The Vidya actor opened up about the incident and told BT, "It happened while we were shooting in Vasai on Sunday (November 24). I was rushed to a nearby hospital, where I was admitted for about 10 hours. Later, I was shifted to another hospital. I am still in shock because I could have died."

Namish further added, "The hospital staff called the police, and I was left with no option but to register an NC citing negligence by the technicians. However, I have told them that my priority, as of now, is to recover and I don't want to file any official complaint."

The actor, who returned to shoot on Tuesday, said that he is under observation and recovering. He added that he shot for about five hours on Tuesday and is planning to rest for a few days as advised by the doctors. He is hopeful of resuming the shoot full-time from Saturday (November 30).

Namish thanked his fans for their love and wrote, "Thank you for all the messages that I received after the incident. I really appreciate all of your love and concern." - (sic)

