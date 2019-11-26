    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Namish Taneja Suffers Electric Shock While Shooting For Vidya

      Namish Taneja, who became a household name with the show Swaragini and is currently seen in Vidya, suffered a severe electric shock while he was shooting for the show. The actor was rushed to the hospital. Apparently, the reel scene turned real!

      As per a Tellychakkar report, Namish was supposed to shoot a hospital sequence in which his character, Vivek was to receive an electric shock. However, the scene turned into reality and the actor was immediately rushed to the hospital.

      It seems that Namish is accident prone! While shooting for Swaragini, he injured his right hand because of a nasty fall, and he got trapped inside his car after it caught fire. While he was doing Ikyawann, a huge kino light fell on the seat, where he was about to sit.

      Also, earlier, this year, he had a narrow escape while shooting for 'Main Maike Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo'. Apparently, goons had to push Neelu Vaghela's wheelchair in front of the truck and Namish had to rescue her. But it seems that the truck driver lost the balance and couldn't control the speed. Fortunately, Namish realised this and saved himself and Neelu in the nick of time.

      In July, this year, the actor was travelling back home with his family and merely escaped when lightning hit their vehicle during incessant rain in Mumbai.

      Story first published: Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 9:33 [IST]
