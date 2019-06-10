Namit Khanna Is Ready To Deal With Surbhi Chandna & Nakuul Mehta's Angry Fans!

Namit On Sanjivani

When asked about the show, Namit told IWMBuzz, "It has done superbly all the world e.g Grey Anatomy. I personally like the drama unfolding in a hospital. Also they offer a break from the normal TV template."

Will The Show Be Full Of Romance?

When asked whether the show be full of romance, the actor said, "Well, the creative know better what works and why. Rest assured it will have a mix of everything to keep all types of audience hooked on from day one."

Namit Is Excited About The Show

He further added, "Yes the first season was a huge hit, so we expect to tread along similar lines. But a lot eventually depends on the way things pan out on a daily basis. You never know when good shows can change your fortune. I am all excited and raring to go."

Surbhi & Nakuul’s Pair Was A Hit

It has to be recalled that Surbhi Chandna was paired opposite Nakuul Mehta on Ishqbaaz and their jodi was loved by the fans. Many fans, even now, want to see Surbhi and Nakuul together. Is the actor anticipating trolling?

Namit Is Ready To Deal With Surbhi & Nakuul’s Fans!

The actor says, "Since we have not really started shooting so it is ok for now, but then I guess I will have to deal with it. Everybody has the right to say what they want. So I rather concentrate on putting my best for the moment, as you know it is not easy."