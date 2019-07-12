Nawab Shah & Pooja Batra SECRETLY Married; Couple Shares Adorable PICTURES!
Nawab Shah, who was seen on the television show Naagarjuna and web series Sacred Games, has got secretly married to Miss India International and Bollywood actress Pooja Batra, who was last seen in 2017's psychological thriller Mirror Game. The couple has been sharing PDA-filled pictures on social media! According to Mirror report, the couple has been dating for a while and are happy to be with each other. They tied the knot recently in a traditional ceremony. The couple hasn't made any official announcement regarding their wedding.
Nawab Shah & Pooja Batra SECRETLY Married!
A source was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying, "They have yet to register the marriage but it will happen soon. Their family and close friends are happy for them. They were in Srinagar recently for Nawab's sister's wedding."
Pooja Is Seen Wearing Traditional Red Choodha
Nawab shared a video on his Instagram account in which Pooja was seen wearing a traditional red choodha that newly married women wear. He captioned the video, "A story you can make a movie on ❤️🦋🥂🤪🎬🎥" - (sic)
Pooja & Nawab On A Honeymoon
The couple seems to be on their honeymoon. Nawab shared a beautiful picture in which the two are seen posing while enjoying at a beach. Nawab captioned the picture, "Sea Sun Sand and a scorpion ❤️🦋🦂." - (sic)
Pooja & Nawab
Both Pooja and Nawab have been sharing adorable pictures. Pooja captioned this picture praising her man as, "Man Crush Everyday @nawwabshah," while Nawab too is seen showering love and calling Pooja ‘sunshine' and ‘queen'.
Nawab Writes…
In June, Nawab had shared a picture of Pooja with her back to camera and captioned, "It took 46 years for my soul to be Ready , and then my mate appeared . Eid Mubarak soulmate ❤️🦋 .Eid Mubarak to all 😊"
Nawab’s Previous Relationship
It has to be recalled that Nawab Shah was in relationship with television actress Kavita Kaushik for five years. It was said that Kavita's family was not comfortable with Nawab being a Muslim marrying her, but Nawab clarified that they parted ways as they had major differences for a long time. (In Pic: Pooja & Nawab)
Pooja Was Married To Los Angeles-based Orthopaedic Surgeon
On the other hand, Pooja was married to a Los Angeles-based orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Sonu Ahluwalia, in 2003, but the marriage didn't last. In 2016, Pooja told Mirror, "I've lived through the most gruelling, lonely and difficult phase of my life." (In Pic: Pooja & Nawab)
Most Read: TRP Toppers (Online): Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Witnesses A BIG Jump; Bepanah Pyaarr Drops To 7th Spot!