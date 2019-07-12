Nawab Shah & Pooja Batra SECRETLY Married; Couple Shares Adorable PICTURES!

Nawab Shah & Pooja Batra SECRETLY Married!

A source was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying, "They have yet to register the marriage but it will happen soon. Their family and close friends are happy for them. They were in Srinagar recently for Nawab's sister's wedding."

Pooja Is Seen Wearing Traditional Red Choodha

Nawab shared a video on his Instagram account in which Pooja was seen wearing a traditional red choodha that newly married women wear. He captioned the video, "A story you can make a movie on ❤️🦋🥂🤪🎬🎥" - (sic)

Pooja & Nawab On A Honeymoon

The couple seems to be on their honeymoon. Nawab shared a beautiful picture in which the two are seen posing while enjoying at a beach. Nawab captioned the picture, "Sea Sun Sand and a scorpion ❤️🦋🦂." - (sic)

Pooja & Nawab

Both Pooja and Nawab have been sharing adorable pictures. Pooja captioned this picture praising her man as, "Man Crush Everyday @nawwabshah," while Nawab too is seen showering love and calling Pooja ‘sunshine' and ‘queen'.

Nawab Writes…

In June, Nawab had shared a picture of Pooja with her back to camera and captioned, "It took 46 years for my soul to be Ready , and then my mate appeared . Eid Mubarak soulmate ❤️🦋 .Eid Mubarak to all 😊"

Nawab’s Previous Relationship

It has to be recalled that Nawab Shah was in relationship with television actress Kavita Kaushik for five years. It was said that Kavita's family was not comfortable with Nawab being a Muslim marrying her, but Nawab clarified that they parted ways as they had major differences for a long time. (In Pic: Pooja & Nawab)

Pooja Was Married To Los Angeles-based Orthopaedic Surgeon

On the other hand, Pooja was married to a Los Angeles-based orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Sonu Ahluwalia, in 2003, but the marriage didn't last. In 2016, Pooja told Mirror, "I've lived through the most gruelling, lonely and difficult phase of my life." (In Pic: Pooja & Nawab)