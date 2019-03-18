English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Nazar’s Ritu Aka Vedashree On Her Bathtub Scene: I Wanted To Run Home & Lock Myself In My Room!

    By
    |

    Ritu Chaudhry Seth is seen playing the role of Vedashree Rathod on Star Plus' show Nazar. The actress, who is seen as caring, extremely positive and ever-loving mother, has undergone a drastic change. She is apparently under the control of the negative forces due to which she will be seen behaving in completely opposite character. She is seen unaffected by the on-going stress in the house and in the upcoming episode she will be seen chilling in a bathtub. Her husband Shekhar will be shocked to see her inside a bathtub.

    Ritu On Doing Bathtub Scene

    Regarding her upcoming scene, she told Spotboye, "Before Nazar, I had done only goody-goody roles, but portraying Vedashree's character has given me a lot of opportunities."

    Ritu Aka Vedashree Turn Negative

    "I am doing all that I had not thought was possible for me to do. The latest being a scene in a bathtub as my character has turned into a negative daayan for a few episodes."

    ‘I Wanted To Run Back Home & Lock Myself In My Room’

    She revealed that she was initially reluctant doing the scene but she took it as a challenge. She said, "When I was told about it, my initial reaction was to run back home and lock myself in my room. Since I love exploring the actor in me, I took it as an opportunity to show that this is something that I can do."

    ‘The Bathtub Scene Has Been Beautifully & Aesthetically Shot’

    Vedashree was never seen doing such sequence, regarding the same, she said, "Honestly, it was quite challenging, but my director and co-actors encouraged and boosted my morale so much that when I got into that tub, being self-conscious was the last thing on my mind. And the scene has been so beautifully and aesthetically shot that I just loved the entire experience."

    Most Read: Parth Samthaan Bags Youth Icon Award; The Actor Thanks Ekta Kapoor For The Perfect 'Dream' Re-Launch

    Read more about: nazar star plus
    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 13:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 18, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue