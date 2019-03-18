Nazar’s Ritu Aka Vedashree On Her Bathtub Scene: I Wanted To Run Home & Lock Myself In My Room!
Ritu Chaudhry Seth is seen playing the role of Vedashree Rathod on Star Plus' show Nazar. The actress, who is seen as caring, extremely positive and ever-loving mother, has undergone a drastic change. She is apparently under the control of the negative forces due to which she will be seen behaving in completely opposite character. She is seen unaffected by the on-going stress in the house and in the upcoming episode she will be seen chilling in a bathtub. Her husband Shekhar will be shocked to see her inside a bathtub.
Ritu On Doing Bathtub Scene
Regarding her upcoming scene, she told Spotboye, "Before Nazar, I had done only goody-goody roles, but portraying Vedashree's character has given me a lot of opportunities."
Ritu Aka Vedashree Turn Negative
"I am doing all that I had not thought was possible for me to do. The latest being a scene in a bathtub as my character has turned into a negative daayan for a few episodes."
‘I Wanted To Run Back Home & Lock Myself In My Room’
She revealed that she was initially reluctant doing the scene but she took it as a challenge. She said, "When I was told about it, my initial reaction was to run back home and lock myself in my room. Since I love exploring the actor in me, I took it as an opportunity to show that this is something that I can do."
‘The Bathtub Scene Has Been Beautifully & Aesthetically Shot’
Vedashree was never seen doing such sequence, regarding the same, she said, "Honestly, it was quite challenging, but my director and co-actors encouraged and boosted my morale so much that when I got into that tub, being self-conscious was the last thing on my mind. And the scene has been so beautifully and aesthetically shot that I just loved the entire experience."
Most Read: Parth Samthaan Bags Youth Icon Award; The Actor Thanks Ekta Kapoor For The Perfect 'Dream' Re-Launch