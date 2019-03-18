Nazar’s Ritu Aka Vedashree On Her Bathtub Scene: I Wanted To Run Home & Lock Myself In My Room!

Ritu On Doing Bathtub Scene

Regarding her upcoming scene, she told Spotboye, "Before Nazar, I had done only goody-goody roles, but portraying Vedashree's character has given me a lot of opportunities."

Ritu Aka Vedashree Turn Negative

"I am doing all that I had not thought was possible for me to do. The latest being a scene in a bathtub as my character has turned into a negative daayan for a few episodes."

‘I Wanted To Run Back Home & Lock Myself In My Room’

She revealed that she was initially reluctant doing the scene but she took it as a challenge. She said, "When I was told about it, my initial reaction was to run back home and lock myself in my room. Since I love exploring the actor in me, I took it as an opportunity to show that this is something that I can do."

‘The Bathtub Scene Has Been Beautifully & Aesthetically Shot’

Vedashree was never seen doing such sequence, regarding the same, she said, "Honestly, it was quite challenging, but my director and co-actors encouraged and boosted my morale so much that when I got into that tub, being self-conscious was the last thing on my mind. And the scene has been so beautifully and aesthetically shot that I just loved the entire experience."