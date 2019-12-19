Neha Joshi To Debut As A Mother On Television With &TV’s Ek Mahanayak-Dr B R Ambedkar

In every child's life, a mother plays a very important role irrespective of how big a personality one may be. &TV is all set to present a never-told-before life story of such a personality who is very fondly remembered for his immense contribution to the Indian society, Ek Mahanayak - Dr B R Ambedkar. While he is an immortal name in the Indian history, his mother played a very important role in making Babasaheb what he is known for today. The popular Marathi actress Neha Joshi will be seen essaying the pivotal character of Dr B R Ambedkar's mother, Bhima Bai.

Marking her debut on Hindi television, Neha is also set to explore a first with a challenging character at hand. Quite unlike her previous work, the actress will be seen playing the character of a young mother for the very first time. As challenging it might sound, Neha is quite intrigued by the newness this character is set to bring. "Every big or small role comes with its own challenges. But playing a character that already holds a reference and is known to many people is what takes the difficulty to another level. The real challenge lies in the justice that you can bring to such characters. The character is like a responsibility which I intend to give my best foot to" says Neha.

On her decision of exploring this new role, Neha says, "Essaying a mother's character to such big personality is nothing less than an amazing opportunity. It's the main reason that sealed my decision. I have always been experimental at heart and never felt the typecast pressure on me. Portraying a mother's role at this stage makes no difference. Moreover, I feel the challenges of this role give me a chance to explore my own talents. I am pretty sure playing Bhima Bai will inspire a lot of mothers to take care of a child in a way that they set out to become an example for all."

&TV's upcoming show Ek Mahanayak - Dr B R Ambedkar is a never-told-before life story of Babasaheb in the Hindi GEC space. Produced by Smruti Shinde's SOBO Films, the show is an inspirational story of Babasaheb and his journey from the tender age of five, to him becoming the prime architect of the Indian constitution.

Ek Mahanayak - Dr B R Ambedkar will premiere on December 17, 2019 at 8.30 PM on &TV.