Neha Kakkar Disturbed With FAKE News; Defends Ex Himansh; Asks People Not To Put Wrong Allegations!

Break-ups are hard to deal with! Neha Kakkar too is trying to get over her break-up with Himansh Kohli. The singer had revealed that she has been going through depression and blamed trolls for her mental condition. In the recent dance reality show, she got emotional as the contestants performed for her song. She had also revealed that she won't fall in love again. Recently, there were reports that suggested that Himansh cheated on the singer.

Neha took to social media to clarify things as she was disturbed with the fake reports. She revealed that indeed she was hurt, but she never said she was betrayed. She defended her ex by saying that he is the best when it comes to being loyal. She asked people not to blame him or put across wrong allegations.

The Indian Idol 10 judge wrote, "I read some article online which was Fake & Disturbing. Yes I said I'm hurt but I NEVER said I got betrayed. When it comes to being Loyal, He's TheBest! So plz Stop blaming him & putting Wrong Allegations. We just can't spoil anybody's reputation without even knowing the facts!🙏🏼" - (sic)

It has to be recalled that Neha and Himansh got closer through a music video 'Oh Humsafar'. The couple broke up a few months ago. Recently, the singer created a music video 'Tera Ghata' which was assumed to be an answer to their break-up.

