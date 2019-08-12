Neha Kakkar Is Disturbed By Rumours Of Dating Indian Idol Contestant; Shares Post On Ending Life!
Neha Kakkar, who broke up with Himansh Kohli, was recently linked with Indian Idol 10 contestant Vibhor Parshar. Vibhor was irked and upset with the report and had rubbished the same. He had clarified that Neha is his inspiration and he respects her. Now, Neha has reacted to the report. The singer too seemed extremely upset with the reports and had shared a series of posts on her Instagram stories.
In her posts, she mentioned that she is not in a good condition and had asked people not to make anybody feel so bad that they start thinking of ending their life. Take a look at her posts!
‘I’m Not In A Good Condition. Neither Physically, Nor Mentally’
Neha wrote, "While i'm writing this i'm not in a good condition. Neither physically, nor mentally. But i had to speak up! You know.. They don't realise that i'm a daughter/ sister of somebody. I've worked so hard all my life and made sure that i make my family proud and do good with everyone who're not even my family/friends." - (sic)
Neha Asks People To Stop Spreading Rumours
"Why do they spread rumours without even thinking how badly it'll affect somebody's life. Even if she's a celebrity, she's a human being first! Stop being so heartless. Stop talking about somebody's personal life or character. Stop judging. Stop embarrassing people." - (sic)
‘Stop Making Anybody Feel So Bad’
"Dont do so much that they get depression. If you are a father or brother of somebody will you do that to your daughter/sister? Stop making anybody feel so bad that they start thinking of ending their life. Plz! Stop!!" - (sic)
‘Bura Time Hai, It’ll Pass!’
"People who care for me, Don't worry I'll be fine! Bura time hai It'll pass! I have to be alright, have a Concert Tonite. But if you really care and wanna do something about it then try Changing the world. Tell them to stop all that! Say No to the news that makes people's life miserable." - (sic)
Neha Says She Is Good Now!
Fans were concerned about Neha's condition. A few hours ago, she wrote, "Nehearts and My Wellwishes I just want you all to know that I'm Gooood Now!! Thank you all.. I love each one of you." -(sic)
