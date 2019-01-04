 »   »   »  Neha Kakkar Says She Is In Depression Post Break-up With Himansh Kohli!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The sensational singer and Indian Idol 10 judge Neha Kakkar made headlines for her relationship with singer Himansh Kohli. They never shied away from expressing their feelings for each other through their PDA filled posts on social media. But recently, Neha deleted hers and Himansh's pictures which sparked rumours of a break up. She also shared heart-wrenching notes on social media stating that she gave away everything and got nothing in return! It was also said that the singer, who was shooting for Indian Idol 10, broke down when one of the contestants on the show, sang an emotional love song!
Recently, Neha took to social media and confirmed that she is depressed!
Neha Confirms She Is In Depression
Neha wrote, "Yes I am in Depression. Thanks to All the Negative people in the world. You're successful in giving me the worst days of my life. Congratulations you're successful!" - (sic)
Neha Asks People Not To Be Judgemental!
"Lemme make it clear. It's not bcz of One Person or two, it's coz of the World who's not letting me Live my personal life. I'm thankful to everyone who love my work or me but people who talk Rubbish about Me without even knowing how I am or what I'm going through giving me a hard time.. I beg plz Let me live happily, I beg Plz don't be judgemental, I beg Plz Let Me Live!🙏" - (sic)
Neha Will Peform At Guwahati
But she promised that she will be in Guwahati for the show. The singer shared a note, "Don't worry Guwahati I'm gonna make sure I perform My BEst for you all! ❤️🙏" - (sic)
The Singer Is Going Through A Rough Phase
Earlier, a source informed DBpost.com that Neha is going through a rough phase in her personal life while she was shooting for the show, she broke down when one of the contestants sang an emotional love song. Usually, she is very chirpy and bubbly on the set; but things were not the same on that day. She was a little confused with her emotions. After taking a break, she resumed shooting.
