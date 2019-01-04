 »   »   »  Neha Kakkar Says She Is In Depression Post Break-up With Himansh Kohli!

Neha Confirms She Is In Depression

Neha wrote, "Yes I am in Depression. Thanks to All the Negative people in the world. You're successful in giving me the worst days of my life. Congratulations you're successful!" - (sic)

Neha Asks People Not To Be Judgemental!

"Lemme make it clear. It's not bcz of One Person or two, it's coz of the World who's not letting me Live my personal life. I'm thankful to everyone who love my work or me but people who talk Rubbish about Me without even knowing how I am or what I'm going through giving me a hard time.. I beg plz Let me live happily, I beg Plz don't be judgemental, I beg Plz Let Me Live!🙏" - (sic)

Neha Will Peform At Guwahati

But she promised that she will be in Guwahati for the show. The singer shared a note, "Don't worry Guwahati I'm gonna make sure I perform My BEst for you all! ❤️🙏" - (sic)

The Singer Is Going Through A Rough Phase

Earlier, a source informed DBpost.com that Neha is going through a rough phase in her personal life while she was shooting for the show, she broke down when one of the contestants sang an emotional love song. Usually, she is very chirpy and bubbly on the set; but things were not the same on that day. She was a little confused with her emotions. After taking a break, she resumed shooting.