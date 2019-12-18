After Slamming Kiku & Gaurav, Neha Kakkar Pens Adorable Note For Brother Tony; Says He's Protective

Recently, Neha Kakkar and her brother Tony had slammed comedians - Gaurav Gera and Kiku Sharda, for mocking Neha's looks and talent in a show. Apparently, it was Tony who first noticed the video, shared it on social media and slammed the comedians for insulting his sister. Now, Neha penned an adorable note for her brother Tony, revealing that he is super protective, while the latter calls her, his 'dream girl'.

Neha shared a picture and captioned it, "For me, living the good life is getting to hang with this cutie here @tonykakkar 😘 He's my friend more than an older brother yaar, so these day trips with him are super fun. Plus we're looking cool na with our matching @novaeyewearofficial 😎 . Swag toh hai, but it's super protective, just like my brother! ❤ ."

Tony replied to Neha by commenting, "People ask me who is my dream girl.. Look she is with me ♥️🙏 #bestsisterintheworld," to which Neha replied, "@tonykakkar oh my godddd!!! 🥰🤩❤️😇." Indeed, they look cute together and are giving major brother-sister goals.

Neha is super busy with her projects. As viewers are aware, she is judging the popular singing reality show Indian Idol 11 along with Himesh Reshammiya (who replaced Anu Malik) and Vishal Dadlani.

Her new Punjabi song with Rohit Khandelwal, 'Puchda hi nahin' has become a smashing hit. The song has crossed 12M views on YouTube. She shared an adorable video with Rohit and captioned it, "#PuchdaHiNahin 🙄🥰 What you see in the video is Just for the video 😃🤭 In real life we're friends 🤗😇 @rohit_khandelwal77 . Btw.. Have you seen the original video on YouTube? If not then plz go and watch Puchda Hi Nahin ❤️ . #NehaKakkar #RohitKhandelwal."

