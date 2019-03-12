Neha Kakkar REGRETS Breaking Up Publicly; Says Her Ex Himansh Kohli Did Nothing To Deserve Flak!

Neha Kakkar Defends Her Ex Himansh Kohli

Neha had revealed that although she was hurt, she never said that she was betrayed. She also added that her ex by saying that he is the best when it comes to being loyal.

Neha Regrets Breaking up Publicly

Now, when Neha was asked as to how she cope up with all the social media flak, she told BT, "I am a very emotional person. Whatever happened in my personal life in the last few months was very unhappy. I regret the fact that I made my personal life so public."

‘Himansh Did Nothing To Deserve Flak’

She added, "It is during the bad times that you realise that people can be so negative towards you and that shocked me. Himansh did nothing to deserve all that (flak)."

‘I Will Not Make My Personal Life Public’

The singer further said, "He was nothing like that at all. Still he received so much hatred and negative comments on social media. I won't make the same mistake again. I will not make my personal life public."