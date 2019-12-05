Neha Kakkar Slams Gaurav Gera & Kiku Sharda For Making Fun Of Her Talent & Looks; Tony Supports Sis

Neha Kakkar Slams The Actors/Makers/Show

Neha wrote, "Shame on these people to create such a NEGATIVE and insulting content! My people know how much I appreciate comedy on me and otherwise but this one is Ridiculous!!!"

Neha Calls Them Thankless People

"Stop using my name, Stop enjoying, dancing and acting on my songs if you hate me so much. Thankless people." She asked her #NeHearts (her fans) to 'bash them with words' as she is 'disgusted' and 'hurt'.

The Singer Further Writes..

"Itna zyada enjoy karte ho mere songs pe, you have such good times, you've partied so hard on my songs, you've made you GF BF hear my love songs, uske baad bhi itna bura likhte hue ho mere liye? Sharam nahin aati? We should be thankful to the people jinke wajhah se hum khush hote hain othersie aaj kal khusiyaan kiyni mushkil se milti hain."

The Video Has Been Deleted!

"We should be thankful to those artists who are a reason for our good times and Happiness And Mere har gaane pe enjoy karne ke baad phir yeh sab? Hurt!💔" Neha also mentioned in her post that the video has been deleted by the channel.

Neha Thanks Her Fans

The singer thanked all her NeHearts for their love and support. She shared a post and captioned it, "I'm so lucky I have You All ❤️ That too in a Biggggggg Number 😍🙏🏼 I would love you, respect you till my last breath My #NeHearts 🙌🏼😘 and Thank you for creating that Cutest Hashtag. "#NehuHappyNeHeartsHappy " 🥰😇 . Good News for My NeHearts #PuchdaHiNahin Out Super Soon!! 🤗😇."

Neha’s Brother Tony Slams The Actors

Tony Kakkar slammed the actors and the channel for making fun of his sister. He wrote, "Heartbroken 😞 This is how you respect a small town girl who achieved everything on her own with so much struggle in life. Being a short girl My sister has already suffered a lot. Do you understand what a person goes through when you make fun about her/his body size or shape. Will you ever stop making fun of what god has made us ?"

Tony Asks….

"Not just that you are talking rubbish about her talent too. Aren't you damaging her career by saying all that wrong things about her talent ? Those who don't understand music much would believe you easily coz you are a big national tv Channel. Fact is nobody becomes number 1 just by fluke and that too of a country which has a population of 1.3 billion 😐 #nehakakkar."

(Social media posts are unedited)