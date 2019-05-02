Neha Pendse’s This Picture Confuses Fans; Is The Actress Engaged?
Neha Pendse grabbed headlines for her participation in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. The actress has been hitting the headlines for her bold pictures on social media. Recently, she shared a picture in which she was seen posing wearing a black swimwear and white pant which is unzipped and pulled down. While a few fans praised her for her bold avatar, many of them trolled her. Now, the actress is yet again in the news as another picture of hers created confusion among fans!
Abhijeet Khandkekar shared a picture of Neha with others and wrote, "Congratulations 🤟🏻 #buddies #sareelove #marathi." Neha also shared a picture in which she was seen in a beautiful red sari.
Neha’s Picture Confuses Fans
Fans were confused with Abhijeet's picture and asked whether Neha is engaged or getting married. A few of them even guessed that she is entering Marathi Bigg Boss or bagged a movie.
Fans’ Comments
Rishabh_kapse: I think Nehha Pendse has got engaged ❤️
Kishor_188: Is she getting hitched 😵😵😵😵😵😵
Shantanuthekedar: Is it Neha getting chance again in Marathi Big Boss?
Neha Says A Man Might Not Be A Reason For Her Happiness!
Another confused fan wrote, "Koi toh spoiler de do😂 Kya good news h is diva ki🔥 🤔 #endofpatience." To which the actress replied, "@kishor_188 that am very happy in my life , and a man might not be a reason for it 🌸."
The Actress Clarifies She Is Not Getting Hitched!
The actress also clarified that she is neither getting married nor is she entering Marathi Bigg Boss. She told India-forums, "I have got engaged. They are my core friends and we have been planning something since some time now. Well, that culminated recently and that's how we celebrated."
