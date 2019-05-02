Neha Pendse’s This Picture Confuses Fans; Is The Actress Engaged?

Neha’s Picture Confuses Fans

Fans were confused with Abhijeet's picture and asked whether Neha is engaged or getting married. A few of them even guessed that she is entering Marathi Bigg Boss or bagged a movie.

Fans’ Comments

Rishabh_kapse: I think Nehha Pendse has got engaged ❤️

Kishor_188: Is she getting hitched 😵😵😵😵😵😵

Shantanuthekedar: Is it Neha getting chance again in Marathi Big Boss?

Neha Says A Man Might Not Be A Reason For Her Happiness!

Another confused fan wrote, "Koi toh spoiler de do😂 Kya good news h is diva ki🔥 🤔 #endofpatience." To which the actress replied, "@kishor_188 that am very happy in my life , and a man might not be a reason for it 🌸."

The Actress Clarifies She Is Not Getting Hitched!

The actress also clarified that she is neither getting married nor is she entering Marathi Bigg Boss. She told India-forums, "I have got engaged. They are my core friends and we have been planning something since some time now. Well, that culminated recently and that's how we celebrated."